Pixel 5 and 4a 5G detailed for AT&T release

Today we’re looking at what it’ll meant to purchase a Google Pixel 5 or Google Pixel 4a 5G from AT&T. Both devices were revealed to be released in November of 2020, at which point they’ll both have 5G connectivity – or 5G so far as AT&T provides it. The Google Pixel 5 will be available on November 6th both in-store and at AT&T online, while the Pixel 4a 5G will start pre-orders that same day.

The pre-order for Google Pixel 4a 5G from AT&T starts on the same day as the Google Pixel 5 begins general availability. The release date for Google Pixel 4a 5G is November 19, 2020. But why would you want to buy one of these phones from AT&T instead of direct from Google?

If you’re pretty much set on using AT&T as your carrier, you might just want to buy the phone from AT&T. If you buy the Google Pixel 5 from AT&T you can get it for approximately $15 per month over the course of 30 months – that’s more than two years. You’ll find the phone available for around $10 per month with an eligible trade-in.

If you’re going for the Google Pixel 4a 5G, you’ll pay $10 per month for 30 months without a trade-in, or around $5 per month with a trade-in.

NOTE: There is a difference between the versions of 5G AT&T provides on each phone. The Google Pixel 5 has access to all of AT&T’s 5G, that includes sub-6 (5G), and mmWave (5G+). The Google Pixel 4a 5G only has access to the sub-6 5G bands.

Google Pixel 5 from AT&T comes in “Just black” and “Sorta sage”, while the Pixel 4a 5G only comes in “Just black.” These devices will be largely the same as they would be if purchased from Google, sans the contract with AT&T and payment plans as such. You’ll need to make absolutely sure you know which Pixel you’re buying here, given 5G coverage in your area. The worst that could happen is you’d default back to 4G – which isn’t the worst thing in the world – but still, you’re paying for 5G, you might as well get it.