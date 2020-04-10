Pixel 4a XL parts on eBay suggest what could have been

The Pixel 4a just recently got its most massive leak yet but while it had almost everything, it was also conspicuously missing one important thing. The larger Pixel 4a XL, the successor of the Pixel 3a XL was missing and has reportedly been scrapped. That may indeed be the case but, fortunately, someone on eBay claims to have a piece of that budget Pixel phone, teasing people on what they could have had if Google hadn’t suddenly and mysteriously changed its mind.

Google has always launched its Pixel phones in pairs, giving consumers an option between sizes, prices, and some “extra” features. That was true even for its first Pixel for the masses, the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL, and people presumed it would be the same this year but alas that just isn’t the case. Fortunately, we at least have a picture to enjoy what will never be.

Someone on eBay is selling was is claimed to be a replacement back cover for the Pixel 4a XL. The plastic material and hole for the fingerprint scanner at least confirm it is from the budget “a” line. The square camera bump, on the other hand, suggests it takes more after the Pixel 4 XL.

It’s not an exact match though, with the placement of the LED flash different from the Pixel 4 series. Still, it’s interesting that Google at least at one point considered giving its more affordable Pixel phones something it has reserved for its premium ones. And that may also be the reason why it didn’t go through with it.

The Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL were marketed specifically for consumers at a certain budget tier and have designed its features, like the 3.5 mm headphone jack, around that idea. Having more than one camera could have gone against that direction. That said, the Pixel 4a is expected to also have that square bump but with only one camera so there is still no certainty that a similar but larger Pixel 4a XL is completely out of the picture.