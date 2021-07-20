Pixel 4 XL get a one-year extended warranty due to battery problems

Despite their popularity among Android users because of their vanilla Android experience, Google’s Pixel phones haven’t exactly been popular for the quality of their design or manufacturing. There have been quite a number of complaints about this or that manufacturing flaw, especially with the Pixel 5’s alleged “display gap.” Google often downplays or refutes those concerns, but it seems it is acknowledging that the Pixel 4 XL has a battery problem and is now offering an extended warranty program because of it.

There have been reports last year about the Pixel 4 XL having battery problems, but those sounded more serious than what a warranty would cover. Some users claim that the phone’s battery has begun to swell, and others theorized it was due to a faulty connector. A defect of that kind would require a recall, but none was ever made.

Google’s extended warranty for the Pixel 4 XL covers other issues instead. Those range from random restarts to the phone not turning on completely. It seems that some Pixel 4 XLs also suffer from significantly faster battery drain, suggesting the batteries degraded faster than normal.

Not all Pixel 4 XL phones are eligible for the one-year extended warranty, and only those purchased in Canada, Japan, Singapore, Taiwan, and the US belong to that group. You will also still have to check with Google repair centers or uBreakiFix if the phone is eligible for a free battery repair. Google also warns that any other repairable damage to the phone has to be fixed first, probably with some fees, before the battery warranty is applied.

The quality of Google’s phones has split even Pixel fans. Hopefully, the new look of the Pixel 6 also comes with better quality and reliability. Google’s next flagship has a lot riding on it, and it is in the position to be one of Android’s best smartphones yet.