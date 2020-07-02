Pixel 3a and 3a XL have been discontinued, Pixel 4a may be near

All good things must come to an end, they say, and as far as the recent Pixel lineup is concerned, the Pixel 3a siblings may have been one Google’s better ones. Despite the less powerful specs, it was generally better received than the Pixel 3 and definitely more than the Pixel 4. Now, however, the smartphones have officially been discontinued, bringing some hope that its successor, the Pixel 4a, may finally be around the corner.

The Pixel 3a and 3a XL were by no means heavy hitters in the hardware department. But it was their combination of price, Google’s pure Android software, and perhaps the headphone jack, that seem to have made it more popular than Google’s 2018 flagship.

In March, the Pixel 3a duo were marked as “Out of stock” but now the wording has reportedly switched to “Unavailable”. Android Police reports that Google has confirmed it has sold out all the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL units it has and have completed their sales. In other words, it will no longer replenish those stocks.

Usually, that signals that a new phone is on the way but the Pixel 4a’s launch is still shrouded in uncertainty. While it’s possible that Google will announce mid-range phone this month, sources claim it might not be until months later before it can finally ship. It would then be rubbing elbows and fighting for attention with the Pixel 5.

Of course, just because Google has discontinued them doesn’t mean the Pixel 3a is gone for good. Those still interested in getting one this late in the game can still find some leftover stocks from third-party retailers. Of course, those won’t come with whatever perks you could have gotten from the Google Store and will require extra care you’re getting what you think you’re paying for.