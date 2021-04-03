Pinterest tipped in talks to buy photo-sharing app VSCO

The anti-Instagram, VSCO, may be acquired by photo board company Pinterest, according to a new leak. Though the sources caution that a deal may not ultimately materialize, they claim that talks are taking place between the two companies about a potential acquisition, one that would put VSCO under Pinterest’s control.

VSCO is a photo-sharing app that, on the surface, appears to be an Instagram alternative. However, there are some distinct differences between the platforms, including VSCO’s lack of commenting and publicly visible likes/follower counts. This puts the emphasis on the content itself, eliminating the sense of competition that comes with typical social media features.

Pinterest, the company known for its photo boards, is in talks about potentially acquiring VSCO, at least according to sources speaking with The New York Times. The company behind VSCO didn’t comment on the rumor, instead stating that it is ‘always meeting with different companies across the creative space at any given time.’

The leak doesn’t include any details about how much interest there may be at VSCO regarding a Pinterest acquisition nor the potential financial offering on the table. As with any talks, it is possible that no deal will result from the alleged exploration.

Assuming an acquisition does take place, it remains unclear how Pinterest may use VSCO. It seems likely the app would remain a standalone platform, but that Pinterest may leverage its photo-first nature to bolster the content users can sort through and save to personal boards. Only time will tell whether an acquisition actually goes through.