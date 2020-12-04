Pikachu ASMR is the Pokemon chill-out you never knew you needed

It’s been a hard year for pretty much everyone, but now with promising news about a number of COVID-19 vaccines, it seems that maybe we can finally hope there’s a light at the end of the tunnel. Even with that hope, a bunch of us are finishing the year mentally and emotionally exhausted, and we need something to kick back and relax with. The Pokemon Company may have given us that exact thing, as it has published a Pikachu ASMR video to YouTube.

This isn’t the first Pokemon ASMR video we’ve seen, as there have been previous entries featuring Charmander and Squirtle. With both of those videos out in the open, we should have assumed it was only a matter of time before the very face of Pokemon got its own ASMR video, and now it’s here at last.

In truth, this isn’t much like a traditional ASMR video in that it doesn’t focus so much on specific triggers. Instead, we’re invited to spend what seems to be a summer afternoon with Pikachu on a very nice looking patio. The little electric rodent spends much of the video romping around the room and randomly popping into view.

At a couple of points through the video, Pikachu falls asleep, and he’s even visited by a Mimikyu at one point as well. And, while this might not be the type of ASMR that people are used to, it does boast positional audio, so if you’re wearing headphones, you can hear where in the room Pikachu is even when it’s offscreen.

At the end of the day, it’s a pleasant little video that’s relaxing to watch, and we could all go for something like that at the moment. You can check it out as we’ve embedded it above, or you can scope out The Pokemon Company’s previous ASMR video featuring Charmander.