Picasso PS-01 is a Swiss hypercar that weighs 1985 pounds

A new Swiss hypercar has been revealed by a company called Picasso Automotive. The first car from the company is called the Picasso PS-01, and it’s incredibly light. The car is constructed entirely from carbon fiber and weighs 1985 pounds. One of the body’s carbon fiber panels is 10.5 feet long and is said to be the longest carbon fiber panel ever used on a car.

In addition to carbon fiber body panels, the rear subframe is made entirely of carbon using engineering inspiration from LMP2 endurance racing cars. There is no single clear image of what the Picasso PS-01 will look like, but the teaser images above and in the gallery gives an idea. Picasso Automotive says the first example of the mid-engine car will be complete this spring and begin track testing.

Power for the car is a bit of a mystery. All Picasso Automotive says now is that the vehicle uses a twin-turbo V6 from one “of the most famous Italian cars,” making around 600 horsepower. The gearbox comes from Sadev, seats are built by Sabelt, brakes are from Carbo Brakes, and the suspension is from Öhlins.

The company says there are already a couple of orders for the car, and it has an international investor. One main goal for the company is to build limited-edition sports cars focusing on impressive power-to-weight ratios.

There is no indication at all of the potential performance figures. With a curb weight of 1985 pounds and 600 horsepower on tap, performance should be quite impressive. We would expect more details will be revealed about the car and its performance this spring when the vehicle is expected to launch. It’s unclear how much the car costs at this time.