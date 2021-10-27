Photoshop will soon let creators add verification to newly minted NFTs

Adobe has made a number of product announcements at its MAX 2021 event, not the least of which are a number of new features for its popular image-editing and creation software Photoshop. One of these new features revolves around blockchain technology, making it easier for content creators to prove that they’re the person behind non-fungible tokens (NFTs) offered on platforms like OpenSea and SuperRare.

The NFT market is a wild one full of stolen content offered up by sellers in exchange for cryptocurrencies. Despite the chaos, legitimate content creators have managed to carve out their own spot in the market, leveraging blockchain technology and crypto trend to find new audiences. This was made possible, in part, by platforms like OpenSea.

The issue of proving content ownership when it comes to NFT sales remains, however, and it’s that same issue Adobe is addressing with new crypto features for Photoshop. The company said during its MAX 2021 conference that the next major version of Photoshop will allow creators to add their crypto wallet addresses and social media to the software’s Content Credentials platform.

This feature is arguably most useful for users who plan to mint their artwork as NFTs, with Adobe noting that it has teamed with some large NFT marketplaces like OpenSea to show Content Credentials. This, the idea goes, should make it possible for potential buyers to check whether the crypto wallet presented by the seller is the same one that was applied to the Content Credentials when the NFT was minted.

Though this feature will likely get little use among everyday creators, it may prove priceless for creators who want to offer their content for crypto, but who want to take as many steps as possible to prevent the theft of their artwork. The new Content Credentials crypto feature is first launching as a beta experience ahead of a wider release for everyone.