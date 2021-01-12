Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige toothbrush uses AI to adjust to your style

Machine learning and AI are the buzzwords in tech these days and almost all new products add these to their bullet points as a selling feature. Although they have long been using such marketing strategies, it sometimes still boggles the mind that something like a toothbrush would advertise such a feature. Still, that hasn’t stopped Philips from putting out such smart dental care products and the latest Sonicare 9900 Prestige tries to put AI to work to adjust the toothbrush to your personal brushing style.

The humble toothbrush hasn’t exactly experienced revolutionary changes in the past years, especially after the introduction of electric toothbrushes. Of course, there has been a new generation of “smart” toothbrushes, those that can connect to the Internet and your smartphone, that turns brushing into something like a stats game similar to checking your weight or keeping track of your steps.

The Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige toothbrush tries to take it one step further by using AI to learn your brushing habits and style. It may sound excessive for a toothbrush but Philips justifies it by explaining how different people apply pressure differently while brushing. The Sonicare 9900 Prestige can adjust the pressure after learning from the user.

Part of what makes that personalized experience possible is the fact that the toothbrush only uses an all-in-one brush head. No need to switch to another one while you change modes while still promising an even better clean compared to electric brushes that do.

And, of course, there’s also the Philips Sonicare app that keeps track of your brushes, sets reminders, and gives you tips on how to brush properly. Now you don’t even need to have your phone with you when you brush your teeth as the toothbrush will automatically sync the data afterward. No details on the availability of the Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige have been announced yet.