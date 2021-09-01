Philips Hue gradient, bathroom, and ceiling collections expand with lights aplenty

Signify revealed an expanded set of “gradient collection” Philips Hue products this week alongside news of pairing with Spotify. The headliner device is the Philips Hue Play gradient light tube, a follow-up and best buddy of last year’s big launch in the Philips Hue Play gradient lightstrip. There’s a whole bunch of gradient action going on now, courtesy of these and upgraded model Signe floor and table lamps, out in black and white, too.

Upgraded Philips Hue gradient Signe floor and table lamps were revealed this week in two color options: black and white. This upgrade brings the devices up to par with the Philips Hue Play gradient lightstrip released in 2020, and the also-new Philips Hue Play gradient light tube. This tube is made to “sit above or below a TV” in a lamp or fixture. Gradient technology from Philips Hue “blends multiple colors of lights”, in a tube that’s available in black or white.

Philips Hue bathroom lights were introduced this week for the first time. There’s a Philips Hue Xamento recessed spot chrome light, a Devere ceiling light, and a Xamento ceiling light (released later this year).

Philips Hue also added a While Filament E14 candle bulb to the mix, as well as Philips Hue smart bulbs in 1100 and 1600 lumen variations. Philips Hue Surimu ceiling panel was revealed this week in both rectangular and square designs, while the Philips Hue Enrave ceiling light was released in black and white (as a pendant variation, too).

The Philips Hue ambiance gradient lightstrip will be released on October 5 in the USA for approximately $70 USD. A release date of October 12 is set for the Philips Hue gradient Signe table or floor lamp, with prices of $200 for the table lamp and $300 for the floor lamp.

The Philips Hue Play gradient light tube is set for a Jaunary 18 (2022) release for approximately $180 for the compact version, or $200 for the large version. The Philips Hue White Filament candle should be available for purchase today for approximately $30 for a 1-pack or $50 for a 2-pack.

Philips Hue White ambiance Filament bulbs in should be out on September 1 in the USA, with ST23 and G40 coming in mid-October. Philips Hue White, White ambiance and White and color ambiance 1100 lumen (US 75W) bulbs will be available on September 1. Philips Hue White, White ambiance and White and color ambiance 1600 lumen (US 100W) bulbs will be released on October 12, 2021.

The Philips Hue Surimu ceiling panel will be available on September 14 in the EU. The Enrave ceiling light, Enrave pendant, and Devere ceiling light will be out on October 12 (all in the EU). The Philips Hue Infuse ceiling light and Xamento ceiling light will be available later this year (2021), and Xamento recessed spots (in 3-packs) will be available starting today in the EU.

We took a look at the most recent demonstration of the Philips Hue + Spotify experience earlier today. Philips Hue + Spotify integration will begin to roll out starting on September 1, 2021. You’ll need to be part of the early access program with Philips Hue app 4 users. This Spotify + Philips Hue system will be available as part of the standard Hue app 4 starting in October of 2021.