Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine update has good news for parents of young kids

Pfizer has published its Q2 2021 financial report, which includes some tidbits about how ongoing efforts are expected to play out in the near future. Among other things, the company brought up its COVID-19 vaccine study involving young children and toddlers, noting that we may only be weeks away from authorization for this age group.

Last month, Pfizer kicked off its Phase 2/3 study to continue evaluating the potential use of its COVID-19 vaccine in young children ages 6 months to 11 years. The trial is intended to determine the immunogenicity, safety, and tolerability of the vaccine among individuals in this age group.

The data from these trials could pave the way for Pfizer to get another Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA, one that would, in this case, potentially authorize the use of this vaccine in young individuals ages 5 to 11 years old. Of note, the company said this EUA may be granted by the end of September, giving parents the opportunity to help protect their young children from the virus.

It won’t take long after that, according to Pfizer, to submit data for a EUA that may lead to authorization for kids ages 6 months to 5 years old, something that will contribute greatly toward bringing the pandemic to an end. The quarterly results report also included some information about a potential third “booster” COVID-19 vaccine shot.

Pfizer has an ongoing Phase 1/2/3 booster trial involving a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine. Based on the latest data, the company says, a third shot received at least six months after the second shot was found to offer significant protection from the Delta variant compared to the first two doses. The findings are important in light of the Delta variant’s widespread presence in the US and its contagious nature.