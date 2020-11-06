Performance parts for the 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban revealed

For 2021 the Tahoe and Suburban were both all-new. Many buyers of those full-size SUVs also like to customize their vehicles and squeeze a little extra performance out of the V8 engines. A new selection of performance parts and accessories has debuted from Chevrolet that will give modest horsepower gains.

Both the full-size SUVs are offered with either a 5.3-liter V8 or a 6.2-liter V-8. The first performance part works with either of the V-8 engines is a new Air Intake Upgrade System promising to reduce intake restriction by 13 percent for the 5.3 and 17 percent for the 6.2. The intake features an open-element air filter that’s reusable and is priced at $625.

Truck and SUV buyers often want a new exhaust system for the V-8 engines that add a little more sound. Chevrolet Performance has a new-back exhaust system for the Tahoe and Suburban that is a bolt-on system. The exhaust is offered with a single side-exit tip or dual rear-exit tips. Chevrolet says the system can reduce exhaust back pressure by up to 30 percent.

Reduced exhaust back pressure means a bit more power, with Chevy promising 11 additional horsepower and six pound-feet of torque from the dual-exit system when fitted to the 6.2 V8. Install the system on the smaller 5.3 engine, and you’ll gain four horsepower and two pound-feet of torque. Those numbers are unlikely to make a real difference in the overall performance of the vehicle.

Exhaust systems are pricey, the dual exit system is priced at $2145, and the single-exit system is $1645. The last of the new performance parts is a front and rear brake upgrade, adding six-piston Brembo calipers and larger rotors for the front. The rear gets color-matched rear calipers in red. Both the front and rear calipers are emblazoned with the Chevrolet Performance logo. The brake upgrade is pricey at $2895 for the front and $575 for the rear.