Peloton’s cheaper Tread gets a release date

After a summer of controversy and recalls, Peloton announced today that it will launch the Peloton Tread in the United States, Canada, and the UK later this month. While the Tread+ was the subject of a lot of headlines over the summer thanks to its recall, the standard Tread (which was available only as part of small preview launches in some regions) was recalled right alongside it because its touchscreen could detach from the main unit in some cases. That flaw, it seems, has been sorted out, allowing Peloton to launch the treadmill on a larger scale.

Peloton announced today that the Tread will launch in the US, UK, and Canada on August 30th, with a launch in Germany slated for sometime this fall. The treadmill comes with a 23.8-inch touchscreen – quite a bit smaller than the 32-inch touchscreen we saw on the Peloton Tread+ – that can tilt up and down 50-degrees. The standard Tread is also smaller than the Tread+, potentially making it a better choice for those who don’t have much space.

The standard Tread also has a traditional 59-inch belt, which is another area where it differs from the Tread+. In this case, that difference is a welcome one, as the slat belt design on the Tread+ was the reason for that treadmill’s recall earlier this year. With a traditional belt like the one on the new Tread, the potential for injury should be less of a concern.

In any case, the Peloton Tread also comes with a couple of noteworthy safety features to diminish that potential for injury further. First and foremost is the Tread Lock, which locks the treadmill behind a four-digit passcode that users have to enter before each workout. All Tread users have access to Tread Lock regardless of whether or not they’ve subscribed to Peloton’s All-Access membership. In addition, the Tread comes with a physical safety key that can be used to quickly stop the treadmill.

While the Tread is less expensive than the Tread+, it isn’t exactly cheap, with a starting price of $2,495 for those of us here in the States. Peloton’s All-Access Membership runs an additional $39 per month, though users can skip the membership and use the treadmill in “Just Run” mode. Look for the Peloton Tread to land in the US next week.