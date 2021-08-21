Peacock shares first trailer for original game show based on Frogger

NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service will soon be home to an original game show based on the classic Konami game Frogger. The show won’t hit Peacock until next month, but NBC has given users and subscribers their first look at the upcoming original, including the Frogger-themed obstacle courses and the many ways participants can get knocked out of the competition.

The existence of a game show based on the classic don’t-get-hit-by-a-car video game isn’t the big news here — we’ve known about it for a while. In late July, it was announced that Damon Wayans Jr. would host the game show, which is designed to be as ridiculous and fun as it is difficult.

The newly released trailer provides the first look at the game show, which is scheduled to debut on Peacock on September 9. The series comes from Eureka Productions and offers contestants the chance to win $100,000. Players will need to avoid obstacles, solve puzzles, and dodge dangerous alligators and hippos.

Unless things have changed since the initial Frogger announcement, the game show’s first season will feature a dozen obstacle courses presented over a series of 13 episodes, each of them an hour long. Each episode will premiere on Thursdays on Peacock, which is free to stream with certain extra benefits for those who sign up for the paid plan.

Kyle Brandt will be serving as co-host alongside Wayans Jr. The show, of course, is based on the 1981 game Frogger that tasks players with navigating a frog through traffic and other obstacles. The title has remained fairly popular over the decades, with the latest and greatest evolution in the game being Frogger in Toy Town for Apple Arcade.