Peacock reveals Psych 3: This is Gus release date and trailer at NYCC

NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service will be home to Psych 3: This is Gus, the third movie based on the hit comedy show Psych. The company revealed the trailer and release date for the movie during New York Comic-Con, giving fans a long look at the upcoming streaming movie, as well as the good news that they won’t have to wait long to watch it.

Psych was a comedy series that premiered in 2006, introducing viewers to the main characters Shawn Spencer and Burton “Gus” Guster. The show’s name is derived from its premise: Shawn convinces a skeptical police department that he is a psychic by using his observational skills to solve crimes.

The show wrapped up in 2014, but its persistent popularity with viewers spawned two movies: Psych: The Movie and Psych 2: Lassie Comes Home. Peacock will release the third movie in the installment, one largely featuring the same cast members from the series, James Roday Rodriguez as Shawn and Dule Hill as Gus.

The Psych 3: This Is Gus trailer was revealed late last week during New York Comic-Con, where it was also revealed that Peacock will release the movie on its streaming platform on November 18. Peacock released the following brief description of the streaming movie:

In preparation for a shotgun wedding before the birth of Baby Guster, Shawn and Groomzilla Gus go rogue in an attempt to track down Selene’s estranged husband, as Lassiter grapples with the future of his career.

Not familiar with the show? The full Psych TV series is available to stream on Peacock for free.