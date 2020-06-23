Peacock Android, Chromecast release brings NBC streaming with Premium promo

Slowly but surely, NBCUniversal has been announcing its launch plans for its streaming service, Peacock. Strangely, the company seems to be making these announcements on a platform-by-platform basis. Last month, it told us when we can expect Peacock on Apple and Xbox devices, and today we’re learning that it will also be coming to various Google platforms as well.

That includes Android, Android TV, and Chromecast, including devices that have Chromecast built-in. Peacock will be going live on those platforms the same time it launches on Apple and Xbox devices: July 15th. In its announcement today, NBC announced that Peacock Premium will be free for Android and Android TV users from launch until October 15th, 2020.

In addition to Peacock Premium, which serves up 15,000 hours of content and typically runs $4.99, there will also be a free tier that features 7,500 hours of content. Both the free tier and Peacock Premium show ads, but subscribers can get rid of those for an extra $5.00 per month.

It’ll be interesting to see how well Peacock can compete in an increasingly crowded streaming space. In November, Disney+ had a seemingly successful (albeit technically difficult) launch, and just earlier this month, Warner Media launched HBO Max, a streaming service that builds on what HBO Now used to offer. Add Peacock’s impending arrival to the list and that’s a lot of new blood in a short period of time.

One thing that could help Peacock make a splash is its free streaming tier, which is something that other services don’t really offer. We’ll find out how it fares soon enough, as Peacock’s July 15th release date is right around the corner. In the meantime, we’ll see if NBC confirms more platforms for Peacock’s launch, so stay tuned for those.