Path of Exile 2 gets new trailer, lengthy gameplay video

It’s been a long time since we last heard from Path of Exile 2. The long-awaited follow up was first revealed at ExileCon – Path of Exile‘s yearly fan convention – in 2019, but since then we haven’t really seen anything new from the game. That all changed today as Grinding Gear Games not only gave us a new Path of Exile 2 trailer, but also published a new gameplay walkthrough for the game.

The trailer is rather brief, clocking in at just over a minute-and-a-half long, but it’s packed with a good amount of gameplay. Perhaps most surprising is just how different Path of Exile 2 looks from the original game, though perhaps that shouldn’t be too much of a shock considering Path of Exile launched way back in 2013. Still, for anyone who has played the original Path of Exile, the level of detail in some of the environments depicted in this trailer will definitely be exciting.

Gameplay, though, seems to be similar to what we’re used to in Path of Exile, and since PoE has a rather distinct feel to it among action RPGs, fans will probably be happy to see that. If the gameplay shown in the trailer isn’t enough for you, then good news: there’s plenty more to see in a new gameplay walkthrough GGG published alongside this trailer.

The gameplay walkthrough not only shows off Path of Exile 2‘s take on the Vastiri Desert, but it also shows us two new weapons that will be debuting in the game: crossbows and spears. We get to see new skills associated with those weapons as well, so there’s a good amount that we’re seeing for the first time in this gameplay walkthrough.

Coming in at 19 minutes and 12 seconds long, this gameplay walkthrough is definitely a deep dive, so be sure to set aside a chunk of time to watch it. Path of Exile 2 doesn’t have a release date yet, though we know that it won’t be released this year. We should have more details about its release at some point in 2021, though, so we’ll update you when more is revealed.