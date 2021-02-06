Paramount+ will be home to Yellowstone prequel series ‘Y: 1883’

Paramount+, the service formerly known as CBS All Access, will be home to a Yellowstone prequel series called Y: 1883, it has been revealed. Yellowstone fans will get their first (brief) look at the upcoming series during the Super Bowl when Paramount Network plans to air a teaser — though, for those particularly eager, the teaser is already live on YouTube.

Yellowstone is a hit drama from Paramount Network, one that first aired in summer 2018 and currently has three seasons available for streaming. The series revolves around a family of ranchers, widespread corruption, and all of the complicating factors that come along with both.

According to Deadline, which cites multiple sources, Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan has penned a ‘massive deal’ with MTV Entertainment Group and ViacomCBS to launch multiple new shows, the first of which will be a Paramount+ prequel series called Y: 1883. You can check out the teaser above, but it doesn’t have much to show at just 10 seconds in length with a voice over.

Y: 1883 will premiere later this year, giving viewers a look at the Dutton family and their journey across the Great Plains, their struggle to escape poverty, and their hope for a better future in Montana. Of course, you’re going to need a Paramount+ subscription to watch the show.

Paramount+ is the rebranding of CBS All Access — the brand will officially be switched over to the new name in early March. The platform comes with two subscription tiers: the ‘limited’ commercials version for $5.99/month and a commercial-free version for $9.99/month. The company also offers annual plans for customers who want to save a bit extra in the long run.