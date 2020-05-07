Pandora and Hasbro team to launch game-themed music playlists

Music streaming company Pandora and game company Hasbro have teamed up to launch new playlists themed after a number of popular board games, including Monopoly, Clue, Risk, Battleship, Operation, Candy Land, Trivial Pursuit, and more. Pandora describes the playlists as themes that you can stream while playing the related games — they feature tunes from popular bands and artists ranging from Miley Cyrus to AC/DC.

When it comes to game soundtracks, most people think of video games, not board games. As the long days of quarantine drag on, however, many people are dusting off their old non-video games and that’s where the Pandora playlists come in. A total of 12 games are covered by this new effort, including the ones you’re probably most familiar with.

As you’d expect, each song is somewhat tailored toward the theme of the game — the Monopoly playlist is all about money, for example, while the Operation playlist focuses on body parts, the Battleship playlists revolves around the ocean, and Candy Land is all about sweet things.

The songs are described as family-friendly, keeping with the nature of the games themselves; they include things like Queen’s “Killer Queen” and Tegan and Sara’s “Walking with a Ghost.” Pandora makes it easy to find descriptions of each playlist, as well as direct links to them, in its new blog post on the topic.

The playlists are offered under Hasbro’s “Bring Home the Fun” initiative, which aims to give people things to watch and do while social distancing at home. The related website provides parents with links to videos on popular topics like “Power Rangers” and “My Little Pony,” as well as videos on things like how to make simple snacks, games to play, and more.