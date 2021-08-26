Panasonic SoundSlayer is a wearable speaker necklace made for gamers

If you spend long sessions playing games and find that even the most comfortable headset becomes uncomfortable after a few hours, Pansonic has a new product for you. The Panasonic SC-GN01 SoundSlayer wearable immersive gaming speaker system is designed to fit around the user’s neck, resting on their shoulders similar to a necklace.

Immersive audio is necessary when gaming, as it allows you to hear subtle details that may influence your gameplay, including footsteps approaching or a beast nearby. Wearing a headset for hours on end can get hot and uncomfortable, which is where Panasonic’s new SC-GN01 comes in.

Panasonic introduced the new gaming audio accessory during Gamescom 2021, presenting a large speaker system that is designed to fit around the user’s neck and rest on their shoulders. The company says it used an ergonomic design paired with a trio of sound modes to produce what it describes as a “vast sound field.”

Panasonic teamed with Square Enix on the new SoundSlayer model; users can expect Role-Playing Game, First-Person Shooter, and Voice mode options, plus cinema and music modes for those times the speaker is used for enjoying media. The unit likewise packs two noise-canceling and echo-canceling microphones for voice chat.

Other features include four full-range speakers and the True Majestic Augmented Gaming Environment Sound System (MAGESS), plus Panasonic’s own signal processing tech and support for multi-channel audio sources. Panasonic promises an immersive experience that can, for example, present accurately placed gunfire, footsteps, and other noises within the generated sound field.

Pricing and availability details are unclear at this time.