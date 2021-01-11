Panasonic Hair Dryer uses “nanoe” tech to blow moisture

The new Panasonic nanoe Hair Dryer EH-NA67-W was introduced to the world this week, ready for all ages and genders. This company’s been working on making the world’s best hair dryer for over 80 years – and this is the best they’ve got so far. This hair dryer works with “patented nanoe technology” that they suggest will reduce hair damage from everyday brushing – AND it has an oscillating quick-dry nozzle.

CES is generally the place you go if you’re looking to put the word “smart” before the strangest of gadgets and accessories. Today, Panasonic has a smart hair dryer. This hair dryer works with a “professional concentrator nozzle,” a diffuser, and an “oscillating quick-dry nozzle” for ultimate hair drying finesse.

With the oscillating quick-dry nozzle, the user will get an evenly-distributed heat “to prevent concentrated heat blasts.” This should prevent overheating hair, and Panasonic suggests it’ll “distribute the nanoe more widely.”

The diffuser disperses airflow more liberally – specifically for curly hair and/or wavy hair “to add more volume.” The concentrator nozzle aims to apply airflow “more intensely to create finer styling areas.”

Panasonic’s “nanoe technology” draws moisture from the air and blows said moisture into the hair. The moisture is used to “create tiny, moisture-rich particles that are small enough to penetrate hair shafts.” Where “modern-day hair dryers” work with negative ions to dry hair, the EH-NA67-W works with nanoe technology to blow moisture-rich particles. These particles are “almost 1,000 times more moisture-packed” than the negative ions used by modern-day hair dryers.

This hair dryer is made to work with people of all ages and genders, and is also “pet friendly.” The Panasonic nanoe Hair Dryer EH-NA67-W has a release date in late January 2021 – a specific day isn’t set, but it’ll likely be released in the next few weeks. This hair dryer will be available on Amazon (and likely other outlets) for approximately $150 USD.