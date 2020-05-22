Pac-Man Live Studio is a new Amazon game that lives on Twitch

Following the launch of Amazon Game Studios’ team-based shooter Crucible earlier in the week, the company is back with the announcement of another game, this one seemingly destined for Twitch. Amazon has revealed Pac-Man Live Studio, a new game that’s being made for Pac-Man‘s 40th anniversary. Pac-Man Live Studio will offer up three different modes, including one that will have players working together to complete mazes.

That mode is Endless Mode, and in order to complete a maze, only one person needs to finish it. Each player only gets one life, so while it seems easy on the surface, it could be quite the challenge if everyone on a team plays recklessly. Endless Mode will have rankings that sound like they’ll reset each month, giving teams a chance to duke it out for highest score.

The second mode shipping in Pac-Man Live Studio is the Maze Creator, which as you might have already guessed allows you to create mazes for others to play through. Players will be able to set their own high scores and determine the layout of the maze, then after it’s been published other players will have the opportunity to take it for a spin.

Finally, we have Classic Mode, which is the original Pac-Man experience. This one, like Endless Mode, has a global leaderboard as well, with Amazon encouraging players to chase record-setting high scores. All in all, it seems like a pretty straightforward Pac-Man game, until you read the part on the Amazon Games website that says, “No download required. Play and create directly in Pac-Man Live Studio‘s Twitch channel.”

How that will work is unknown at this point, but consider our interest piqued. Pac-Man Live Studio doesn’t have a release date yet, but we’ll keep an eye out for more information from Amazon.