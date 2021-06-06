Overwatch young adult novel series expands with Deadlock Rebels

Scholastic imprint Away From Keyboard (AFK) has released the second installment in Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch novel series for young adults. The new book is titled Deadlock Rebels and it revolves around the player-favorite character Jesse McCree, as well as the novel’s protagonist Elizabeth Caledonia Ashe and B.O.B., her omnic butler.

Deadlock Rebels is set in the American Southwest where main character Elizabeth Ashe repeatedly gets herself into trouble. After being arrested ahead of her high school graduation, Ashe loses her family’s support and is cut off from her share of the future inheritance.

Not content with this, Ashe plans to steal the wealth from her old-money family. The character teams up with young Jesse McCree who sets out with Ashe and B.O.B in a variety of old west-style heists. The novel comes with a lesson about choosing your own family, not to mention building upon the vast Overwatch universe established by the hit video game.

This is the second title in the Overwatch young adult novel series, with this book focusing on the origins of the Deadlock Gang. The book is available now in paperback for $10 and on Kindle for $7. The book follows novel #1 in the series titled The Hero of Numbani.

The name refers to the futuristic African city Numbani where protagonist Efi Oladele develops Orisa to help fight against Doomfist. Both titles are rated as appropriate for readers ages 12 and older. Likewise, both books have a print length of 304 pages. The book is available from Amazon and other retailers now.