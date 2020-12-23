Overwatch ends 2020 with a free play promo – Here’s how to start

If you’re looking for something to play over the holidays, it seems that Blizzard has you covered. As it tends to do every once in a while, Blizzard has made Overwatch free-to-play for a limited time, allowing those who have yet to take the plunge check it out without spending any money first. The difference this time around is the length of time Overwatch is going free-to-play.

This time, Overwatch is free-to-play for two weeks, as this promotion doesn’t end until we’re into 2021. Specifically, Blizzard will wrap up its free-to-play promo on January 4th, so if you’re on the fence, you’ve certainly got plenty of time to get a handle on the game along with whether or not you like it.

In truth, we’d expect that most people who want to play Overwatch have done so already, but if you’re already an Overwatch player and you’ve been trying to get friends to join you, this could be how to convince them to finally get on board. It’s worth noting that the full game is available in this free trial, so you’ve have free rein when it comes to game modes, characters, and account progression.

Speaking of account progression, any levels you earn and cosmetics you unlock (and ranks you achieve, if you’re brave enough to hop into ranked mode) will carry over should you decide to buy the game and continue playing beyond January 4th. We’re in the midst of Overwatch winter event as well, so there are winter and holiday-themed cosmetics to unlock until January 5th.

Overwatch is also on sale for the duration of this free-to-play event, with the base edition on sale for 25% off (bringing it down to $14.99) and the Legendary Edition for 50% off (bringing it to $19.99). So, if you do decide you like the game, you can even get it at a discount. To participate in Overwatch‘s free-to-play event, head over to battle.net and install the Blizzard desktop app from there.