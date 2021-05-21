Overwatch 2 PvP to 5v5: Best to cut clutter?

This week Blizzard showed a whole bunch of new details about Overwatch 2, starting with a MAJOR change to the basic PvP setup. With the next generation of this game universe, the code Overwatch PvP experience “will shift from six players per team to five players per team.” The new team will consist of a standard 1x Tank, 2x Damage, and 2x Support heroes. The main reason for this: decluttering the battlefield.

It’s time to cut down on the clutter of the game with Overwatch 2 and a move from 6v6 to 5v5. Removing one of two tanks in the game’s main intended format is change that’ll affect the way the game is played and the way the game is seen on the world’s e-sports stage. To demonstrate that change, a Developer Preview stream was shown this week. Take a peek at the recording of said stream below to see how this game will be affected – in a BIG way.

As you’ll see above, to allow an easing in to the major format change, the game will launch with maps with more abundant cover. Maps based on New York, Toronto, and Rome will be far more cover-friendly. Tanks will be “adjusted” slightly to make their role in the fight more aggressive, rather than just… you know… shield-like.

The first maps we’ve seen in demonstrations showed the 5v5 team size looking lovely in Quick Play mode, Competitive mode, and new Push mode. Assault will be removed from Quick Play but will remain available in Custom.

The game Overwatch 2 does not yet have a solid release date. Activision Blizzard has been clear about the game not being released in the year 2021, but hasn’t specifically promised that the game will be released in 2022. That said, if we had to bet on it, early 2022 seems like a fairly likely timeframe for this game to launch.