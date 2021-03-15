Outriders is getting a surprise release on Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft long ago committed to bringing its first-party games to Xbox Game Pass on the same day they launch, but it isn’t often that the company gets to say that about third-party titles. As confirmed today, it gets to say it about Outriders, the incoming looter shooter from the folks at Square Enix, as it’ll be landing on Xbox Game Pass the same day it launches on console and PC.

That day is April 1st, and while that might set off alarms for some, Microsoft assures that this isn’t an April Fools joke in a post to the Xbox blog today. Unfortunately, not all Game Pass subscribers are going to get to take a crack at this game on day one, as Microsoft says that it will only be available through the console and cloud versions of Game Pass – meaning PC is being left out in the cold.

So, if your platform of choice is PC, you’ll need to grab Outriders from Steam, Stadia, or another storefront where it’s available if you want to play on day one. It’s worth noting that Outriders has cross-play, so you’ll be able to play with friends regardless of platform.

The Xbox Game Pass social team teased this announcement over the weekend, but it was a somewhat vague tease that left some people skeptical that the game in question was actually Outriders. That skepticism was likely only fueled by the fact that it’s rare to see third-party studios put their games on Game Pass from day one, but in the case of Outriders, it seems that’s actually happening.

It’ll be interesting to see how Outriders performs with a launch on Game Pass happening on release day – and if other platforms out there (namely the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5) suffer at all because of that launch. We’ll find out soon enough, as Outriders is out on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Stadia, and Windows on April 1st.