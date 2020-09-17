Ori and the Will of the Wisps gets a surprise Nintendo Switch release

Nintendo’s latest Direct Mini: Partner Showcase ended with quite the announcement today, with Moon Studios and Microsoft confirming that Ori and the Will of the Wisps is coming to Nintendo Switch. The first Ori game, Ori and the Blind Forest, came to Switch in 2019, and with Ori and the Will of the Wisps launching earlier this year for Xbox One and PC, there was some question as to whether or not we’d see it come to Switch as well.

After all, Ori developer Moon Studios is owned by Microsoft, and Microsoft has indicated in the past that it was going to ease up on bringing its first-party titles to other platforms. Apparently, that excludes Ori and the Will of the Wisps, because not only was it confirmed for Switch during this Direct Mini, but it’s also launching today.

The game is already live on the Switch eShop, and picking it up will run you $29.99. If you don’t mind waiting (and shelling out a decent chunk of change), then you might want to hold off for a special collector’s edition that the folks over at iam8bit are putting together.

The collector’s edition includes physical copies of Ori and the Blind Forest and Ori and the Will of the Wisps, a piece of stained glass artwork, a field guide that details the flora and fauna of the Ori games, a set of collectible art cards, an enamel pin, and digital downloads of the soundtracks for both games. Also noteworthy is the fact that the box and the pin both glow in the dark.

It’s an impressive collector’s edition, to be sure, but it’ll set you back $149.99, which is no small sum. It’ll be available for Switch, Xbox One, and PC, with iam8bit planning to start shipping it out at some point in December.