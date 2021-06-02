Oreo prepares cookie offering for aliens ahead of government UFO report

Last year as the pandemic radically changed the way people live, many joked that 2021 could only get worse if an alien invasion took place. Though that’s unlikely to happen, the year has brought an unexpected twist: increasing reports about UFOs, a planned unclassified government report about them, and Oreo preparing a just-in-case cookie offering for aliens.

In December, former President Donald Trump signed a COVID-19 relief and government spending bill that included one unexpected addition: it gave government intelligence agencies 180 days to put together an unclassified report on what they know about UFOs (which the government refers to as unidentified aerial phenomenon/UAPs). Assuming the request isn’t delayed, the report is due by the end of this month.

As Earth’s number 1 cookie, it’s our duty to extend a peace offering to our new extraterrestrial friends. But we need your help. #OREOOffering pic.twitter.com/njZyM3nWAR — OREO Cookie (@Oreo) June 2, 2021

Though that was surprising enough, the past few months or so have seen an increasing number of reports about UFOs and their alleged frequent presence. Interest in the subject was stoked over recent weeks with things like a 60 Minutes segment on the topic, interviews with formerly high-ranking officials, and more.

President Obama even weighed in on the topic, saying that UAPs are a thing and that the government doesn’t know what they are or how they work. Given the surge in interest, as well as the quickly approaching deadline, it’s perhaps not surprising that some companies are getting in on the fun.

Pentagon taking longer to release UFO info than we did to release Dr Pepper Zero Sugar — Dr Pepper (@drpepper) June 1, 2021

Oreo’s latest ad campaign involves a cookie offering made for the aliens, assuming they exist, plan to make an appearance, and have the capacity to enjoy junk food. The company isn’t the only one getting in on the fun, with Dr. Pepper likewise taking a jab at the Pentagon ahead of the report. Even hit game Fortnite is preparing to roll out a big alien-themed season.