Optoma ZU720TST 4K HDR short-throw projector is one of a kind

Optoma has introduced what it says is the first-ever fixed-lens short-throw laser projector with 7,000 lumens brightness, the ZU720TST. This model boasts a WUXGA resolution and joins the similar ZU720T model — the big benefit, Optoma notes, is the short-throw nature of the latest model, giving consumers an alternative that may work better with their existing home entertainment system.

The Optoma ZU720TST brings all of the ‘main features’ found on the sibling model, according to the company, adding the short-throw design into the mix. The new model supports 4K/HDR video and packs a substantial 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio in addition to the 7,000 lumens brightness.

The fixed-lens design is joined by 1.26x motorized zoom, focus, and fully motorized lens shift. This, Optoma says, helps keep the price lower compared to interchangeable-lens projectors, but with the added benefit of ‘the same flexibility’ of the pricier models. The ZU720TST also packs four-corner and warping corrections, as well as integrated edge blending, support for portrait installation, and 360-degree mode.

The projector includes many of the features you’d expect from a high-end projector, including an IP5x dust-resistant optical engine, support for 24/7 operation, and up to 30,000 hours of use in the Eco mode setting. The ZU720TST is part of Optoma’s DuraCore laser ProScene projector lineup and is targeted at pro-users.

Other features include support for up to a 300-inch image, three HDMI ports, HDBaseT, VGA, 3D Sync, LAN support, a pair of 10-watt speakers, RS-232 control, and a throw ratio of 0.75-0-0.95:1. The Optoma ZU720TST is available now for $5,999 USD.