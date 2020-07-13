OPPO teases 125W super flash charge next week

Let’s face it. We’re stuck with current battery technologies in smartphones, at least in the foreseeable future. Because of that, manufacturers are pretty much forced to push the limits of charging technologies instead, performing the delicate balancing act between speed and safety. Among smartphone manufacturers, Chinese companies are the brave ones that try to go beyond boundaries with some rather insane, and OPPO might just have the most insane charging speed to show off in just a few days.

OPPO already has the fastest smartphone charging tech around, at least one that’s actually commercially available and usable today. Its SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charging boasts of 65W of power and is already implemented inside the OPPO Reno Ace. Next week’s reveal, however, will dare to almost double that wattage.

In a totally not cryptic tweet, OPPO teases a charging capacity of 125W. That’s considerably more than the insane 100W fast charging technology that Xiaomi teased last year. That one was able to charge a 4,000 mAh battery in just 17 minutes, running circles around an OPPO RX17 Pro and its 50W SuperVOOC charging tech. It wouldn’t be a surprise if OPPO returns the favor next week.

If you don’t like waiting to charge, the wait is almost over. 👀 #FlashForward pic.twitter.com/Uq54uJEphQ — OPPO (@oppo) July 13, 2020

Of course, Xiaomi hasn’t made that insanely fast charging system available on its phones and for good reason. It admits that it is far from ready considering the capacity loss and safety issues that still need to be addressed. It will be interesting to hear what OPPO will have to say about those.

OPPO will reveal some of those details on Wednesday, 15th of July. That doesn’t mean, however, that it will immediately be available to consumers. But when it does, Qualcomm’s next Snapdragon might be ready to support that much power as well.