OPPO tablet leaked with a large screen, new ColorOS for tablets

The tablet market seems to have experienced a renaissance, partially thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic’s effects on work, education, and even lifestyles. Apple is unsurprisingly at the top, leading by a huge margin against the dwindling number of Android tablet makers. It seems, however, that manufacturers are also reconsidering their mobile portfolios in light of recent global trends, and OPPO, just after its sub-brand Realme, might be the latest to jump on that bandwagon soon.

Although OPPO has been making smartphones for years, it has ventured very little outside of that comfort zone. It was only this year, for example, that it launched its first wearable devices. With its expansion to other markets like smart TVs, OPPO seems to be looking at ways to tie its growing products together, and that way could be a large screen hub that would be the company’s first tablet.

Revealed by Digital Chat Station on Weibo, this OPPO tablet is almost a dead knocker for the Huawei MatePad 12.6, which itself takes cues from the iPad Pro’s design. There’s a large screen with thin bezels that leave enough room for a front-facing camera. Whether this OPPO tablet will also have a 12.6-inch screen is still unknown at this point.

The leak does include notes about the user experience OPPO has planned for users of the tablet. That includes a version of the company’s ColorOS that’s designed to look and feel more like a desktop than a mobile device. That includes a persistent dock and desktop widgets which should sound familiar to iPad Pro users.

Android tablets aren’t new, of course, and OPPO seems to be late to the game. Its goal, however, might not be to create an all-in-one entertainment and productivity device but a smart ecosystem hub. When it plans to reveal its first tablet, however, is still unknown, and the company seems to be more focused on publicizing its imaging technologies at the moment.