OPPO Find X3 Pro, Neo, Lite leaked in full

In just a few days, OPPO will be officially revealing its premier flagship for the year. Before that could happen, however, a single leak may have uncovered all there is to know about not one but three phones under the OPPO Find X3 banner. While OPPO might still have a few surprises to show, not to mention confirmations of these unofficial details, this massive leak already shows what the brand’s fans and customers can expect, and it’s a pretty interesting one at that.

Usually, you’d expect that variants of the same smartphone series would mostly differ in size and specs. While that’s still true here, OPPO has surprisingly made the three OPPO Find X3 models look distinctly different as well. The biggest outlier is the OPPO Find X3 Pro which has what can probably be better described as a camera mound instead of a camera bump.

The Find X3 Neo and the Find X3 Lite are more conventional in design, sporting thankfully smaller and narrower camera bumps. All three have four cameras on their back but, of course, the Find X3 Pro gets the best ones with a 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor, a 13MP periscope-style telephoto lens, a 5MP macro camera, and a 50MP ultra-wide shooter. The Find X3 Neo gets a plain telephoto camera while the Find X3 Lite loses that altogether and swaps a 2MP depth sensor instead.

The three also differ in specs, with the Find X3 Pro running on the latest Snapdragon 888, the Find X3 Neo getting a 2019 Snapdragon 865, and the Find X3 Lite left with a Snapdragon 765G. That means, however, that all three are at least 5G capable, despite the performance differences. The top-end Find X3 also gets the largest 6.7-inch 120Hz QHD+ screen while the other two are left with 90Hz FHD+ displays at nearly similar sizes.

All three phones will be running OPPO’s ColorOS 11.2 based on Android 11, which should be reassuring to Android fans that want the latest versions. Of course, we’ll have to wait to hear about availability details and, more importantly, the photography feats that the phones, particularly the OPPO Find X3 Pro, will be capable of.