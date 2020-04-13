OPPO Ace 2 flexes its wireless charging muscle

Today, OPPO announced the Ace 2, a follow-up to the Reno Ace that drops the “Reno” branding from its name. While the Ace 2 has some solid internal specifications, it certainly seems like the main draw of this phone will be wireless charging; not only is this the first phone from OPPO to offer wireless charging, but it’s also serving up 40W AirVOOC wireless charging that should be pretty fast.

It’s been a big couple of weeks on the wireless charging front – last week, OnePlus shared the first details about the Warp Charge 30 Wireless, which will make its first appearance in the OnePlus 8 series. Like the OPPO Ace 2, the OnePlus 8 will be the first phone from the company to support wireless charging, so both OPPO and OnePlus are taking some big steps forward with their next phones.

We won’t find out more about the OnePlus 8 family until tomorrow, but today, OPPO revealed pretty much everything there is to know about the Ace 2. For starters, it’ll be built around a Snapdragon 865 with support for 5G. RAM and storage combinations include 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB.

The phone will have a 90Hz 6.55-inch display that outputs in 2400 x 1800 resolution with a hole punch cutout for the 16MP front-facing camera. Around the back, we’ll have a quad camera comprised of a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera, a 2MP macro lens, and finally, a 2MP depth camera.

The Ace 2 sounds like it’ll also impress when it comes to wired charging. In addition to that 40W AirVOOC wireless charging, OPPO will also implement 65W SuperVOOC wired charging, so you’re looking at pretty fast charging regardless of its wired or wireless. We’ll see the Ace 2 launch in China on April 20th, with prices starting at 3,999 yuan (around $566) for the 8GB/128GB model, 4,399 yuan ($624) for the 8GB/256GB model, and finally 4,599 yuan ($652) for the 12GB/256GB model.