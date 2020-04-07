OnePlus 8 series is getting wireless charging at last

OnePlus fans have been waiting to see wireless charging in the company’s phones for a while now, and it looks like that’s finally going to happen with the OnePlus 8. Today, the company announced Warp Charge 30 Wireless, which will make its debut in the OnePlus 8 series. While we’re expecting a more fleshed out explanation of the technology later this month, OnePlus parted with a few details today.

For starters, the company explained why it took so long to roll out wireless charging functionality in its phones. “When wireless charging first appeared, it was clear that the technology would elevate the OnePlus user experience,” OnePlus wrote on its forums today. “But after numerous tests we found that it didn’t meet the same standards as Warp Charge. We decided to continue the development of our wireless charging technology before releasing a OnePlus wireless charging unit.”

OnePlus says that Warp Charge 30 Wireless is capable of a peak output of 30W, allowing users to charge their phone from 1% battery to 50% in 30 minutes. On top of that, Warp Charge 30 Wireless uses a “highly effective charge pump” to achieve a charging efficiency of 97%. That pump also switches itself off when it detects “abnormal currents and voltages.”

Of course, most of the wireless chargers you’ll run into aren’t 30W chargers, but rather 5W Qi chargers. OnePlus says those chargers will work with the OnePlus 8 series as well, as will Qi chargers that support the 10W standard. In essence, the company says, you’ll be able to use almost any third-party charger with your phone.

OnePlus didn’t say which phones in the OnePlus 8 series will support wireless charging, but we’re assuming that at least the OnePlus 8 Pro will. Beyond that, it didn’t outright confirm that it’ll make a wireless charging pad, but considering the image above includes a charging pad illustration, we’re guessing that one is on the way. We’ll be looking for a full reveal of Warp Charge 30 Wireless during the OnePlus 8 reveal event on April 14th, so stay tuned for that.