OpenCV launches two 4K OAK spatial AI cameras for DIYers

The OpenCV Artificial Intelligence Kit (OAK) project that branched off from CommuteGuardian has introduced two 4K/60fps spatial AI cameras for use in a huge variety of products. The company describes each product as a small computer, ones that have built-in chips for artificial intelligence, eliminating the security and latency issues that would result from using the cloud.

The OAK-1 and OAK-D cameras are inexpensive options for a wide variety of products that need ‘human-like perception,’ according to OpenCV, which explains that its cameras can determine where objects are located in the space around them, as well as their trajectory, in real time. The models feature built-in Myriad X chips for running the artificial intelligence for a completely local system.

There are multiple potential issues with using cloud services for AI processing, including unreliability and security threats. The Myriad X chip delivers local AI that includes deep learning models tailored for detecting and classifying objects, estimating human poses, and other similar things. The largest configuration tops out with a size around that of a Raspberry Pi.

Both the OAK-1 and OAK-D modules have multiple features in common, including USB3 (with compatibility with USB2); the OAK-1 only has one cable to plug in, whereas the OAK-D includes a 5v cable to plug into the wall in addition to a data cable. All of the AI processing is performed on the OAK hardware, meaning it won’t impact the performance of the wider host system.

What are the potential uses for this technology? OpenCV says they can be used to add AI capabilities to a variety of systems, including for robotics and drones, by food processors to determine whether produce is ripe for sale, for monitoring worksites for safety violations, and anything else that involves artificial intelligence.

The hardware includes a 12-megapixel auto-focus camera with a wide horizontal field of view and 4056 x 3040 resolution. The raw video output is at up to 4K/60fps with hardware 4K H.265 video encoding. The product has been launched in a new Kickstarter campaign. Assuming it is successful, the OAK-1 and OAK-D are expected to retail for $199 USD and $299 USD, respectively.