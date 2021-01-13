Open world Star Wars game in the works at Ubisoft and Lucasfilm Games

Disney and Lucasfilm kicked off this week by announcing they were reviving the Lucasfilm Games brand and looking to work with a number of developers in creating games for Lucasfilm properties. The following day, we learned that Lucasfilm Games would be working with Wolfenstein developer Machine Games to create a new Indiana Jones game, with Bethesda’s Todd Howard serving as executive producer on the title. It turns out the announcements aren’t over yet, as Ubisoft and Lucasfilm Games have now announced a partnership of their own.

Ubisoft – or more specifically Massive Entertainment, which is a Ubisoft subsidiary known for its work on the two Tom Clancy’s The Division games – will be working with Lucasfilm Games to create a new open world Star Wars game. Little is known about the game at this point, but in an interview published to Ubisoft’s website, Massive managing director David Polfeldt and creative director Julian Gerighty did confirm that the game will use the Snowdrop engine.

We are excited to announce we are working with @LucasfilmGames to develop a brand-new, story-driven, open world Star Wars adventure! pic.twitter.com/IcwIfVs6gy — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) January 13, 2021

Beyond that, though, details are rather thin on the ground. That’s because this project is still in its very early stages. Indeed, in that interview with Ubisoft, Gerighty and Polfeldt were only able to speak about the game in very broad and vague terms, revealing almost nothing of significance.

Still, knowing that there’s an open world Star Wars game on the way will likely get a lot of fans of the franchise excited on its own. Like the Indiana Jones game in development at Machine Games, we’re not expecting to see anything from this open world Star Wars game for quite a while, but hopefully the wait doesn’t end up being too long.

Considering that we’ve received a new announcement regarding Lucasfilm Games each day this week, we wouldn’t be surprised if Thursday and Friday bring the announcements of more games based on Lucasfilm properties. We’ll let you know if that happens, so stay tuned for more.