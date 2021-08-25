Opel’s Rocks-e electric vehicle is adorably strange

European automotive manufacturer Opel has revealed a new fully electric car aimed at people living in urban areas that need a very small and compact car that produces no emissions called the Rocks-e. The car is particularly being positioned for young urban drivers because, with this vehicle, kids 15 years old and higher can drive with driving license class AM. The tiny two-seat electric vehicle promises a driving range of up to 75 kilometers using the WLTP test methodology.

Rocks-e is an entry-level electric vehicle that is seen as an alternative to scooters that leave rider and passenger out in the elements. The vehicle is 2.41 meters long and is the smallest EV in the Opel range sitting below the Corsa-E. While pricing is unannounced, Opel claims that its MSRP will be less than users would pay for a typical small car, and a monthly lease payment will be cheaper than a monthly ticket for public transport.

Customers will be able to order the Rocks-e online or at select Opel dealers starting this fall in Germany. The automaker does plan to expand availability for the vehicle to additional markets next year. The quirky vehicle is very small at 2.41 meters long, 1.39 meters wide (not counting the mirrors), and it weighs 471 kilograms, including the battery.

Regulations in Germany classify it as a light motor vehicle. It can drive 75 kilometers on a full charge with a top speed of 45 km/h. It’s specifically designed for urban mobility in areas where its low top speed won’t hinder traffic or prove dangerous for the driver. The vehicle is also highly maneuverable with its small dimensions, making a complete circle in only 7.2 meters of space. The battery is a 5.5 kWh unit and can recharge fully in 3.5 hours using a standard household outlet. An adapter is available to allow the vehicle to charge from a public charging station.