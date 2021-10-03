Only 500 2021 Mustang RTR Series 1 cars will be produced

Ford Performance and drifter Vaughn Gittin Jr. have worked together for several years to create the Mustang RTR series cars. These vehicles started as standard Mustang GT or EcoBoost pony cars and are then fitted with upgrades for visual appeal and, in some models, upgrades for more performance. The latest version of the RTR Mustang is the RTR Series 1.

The vehicle can be purchased with a 2021 Mustang GT Premium or EcoBoost as the base. Only 500 units will be produced, and any Ford dealership can install the option package. The vehicle package includes serialized RTR illuminated sill plates, an RTR dash plaque, and an RTR radiator cover badge, along with a certificate of authenticity.

Body modifications include an RTR windshield banner, LED lights in the grill, new puddle lamps, front, side, and rear quarter splitters, a gurney flap, a new diffuser, various RTR badges, and new graphics. The car also gets Ford Performance hood struts to do away with the prop rod. Along with all the serialized components mentioned previously, buyers also get an RTR shift knob and RTR formats on the interior.

Series 1 buyers get a Ford Performance Track Handling Pack if the base Mustang doesn’t feature the MagneRide suspension. Cars that do have MagneRide get the Ford Performance MagneRide Suspension Kit. Rounding out the modifications are an aluminum strut tower brace, Ford Performance wheels with RTR center caps, and black lug nuts.

Anyone interested in the RTR Series 1 cars will want to act fast, as reports indicate most are already sold out. As for cost, the kit itself costs $6295 plus 10 hours of installation. With installation included, buyers will shell out $7495. Unfortunately, there are no performance upgrades included with the package.