OnePlus Watch vs. Samsung Watch 3: The better Android wearable

OnePlus has just announced a slew of devices in its 2021 lineup. Alongside the OnePlus 9 series, the debuting OnePlus Watch is the brand’s first foray into wearables. The new smartwatch has some distinguishable features including one of the best battery backups, which positions it against the more expensive alternatives such as the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 or the Fitbit Sense.

Since the OnePlus Watch is compatible with only Android devices at this point in time, it is fair to pit it against the Galaxy Watch 3, buyers are lured toward when buying an Android smartwatch. Let’s see how OnePlus Watch compares against Samsung’s premium smartwatch on offer.

Design and watch face

OnePlus Watch has a very Galaxy Watch Active 2 vibe to it as far as the appearance is concerned. The minimal rounded face, rubber strap and dual buttons on the right hand side of the smartwatch look eerily similar. On the other hand, the Galaxy Watch 3 has a more premium feel to it. A noticeable improvement from the predecessor, it has a rotatable bezel to toggle between features. It has to be said, if you are going for looks, Galaxy Watch 3 is a no-brainer.

It is pretty early for OnePlus Watch to have a huge library of watch faces, the company however says it’ll kick-off with over 50 watch faces when the smartwatch releases next month. The option of third-party customization will allow developers to design fresh new faces, and the library will eventually increase with time. Galaxy Watch 3 on the other hand already has a huge library of official as well as third-party watch faces to choose from. So if you’re someone who wants to have that luxury, the decision is clear.

Hardware and performance

OnePlus Watch has curved glass, which measures 2.5-inches in diameter and houses a 1.39-inch AMOLED touchscreen touting 454×454 pixel resolution and 326ppi density. The steel case of the smartwatch measures 46mm which is bigger than most of the smartwatch dials out there. That’s paired to the interchangeable watch bands which can also be swapped with third-party options adding flair. Other than this, it has 4GB internal storage and 1GB of RAM.

The Galaxy Watch 3 on the other hand has a Circular Super AMOLED display featuring 360×360 pixels at 364 ppi protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass DX. The smartwatch comes in two dial variants – the 41mm and 45mm. The Galaxy Watch 3 has almost double onboard storage at 8GB but for processing, you get the same 1GB of RAM. The Samsung wearable comes with three band options – leather, Quick Change and Sport & Hybrid and there are plenty of third-party bands, the buyer can choose from.

Functionality and features

Coming on to the most important aspect of any smartwatch – the inherent features – OnePlus has plenty of them that won’t leave you with anything to complain about. It comes with 110 workout modes and 15 professional fitness modes to stay on top of your health regime.

The smartwatch comes with step tracking, real-time heart rate monitor, blood oxygen sensor and sleep tracking competence. It has on-board GPS for location tracking and is usable to reply to texts or answer incoming calls. The only downside at this point is the lack of compatibility with iOS devices.

Coming on to the Galaxy Watch 3, it has an automatic fitness tracking feature that kicks into action without the need to set it. This comes in handy when you’re cycling, running, swimming or indulged in workout. The smartwatch comes with SpO2 and VO2 Max monitoring capabilities as well as heart-rate monitoring. It can even record ECG for 30 seconds which could be a very useful feature for certain buyers.

The smartwatch gets a very detailed sleep tracking function that allows monitoring deep sleep, REM sleep or even wake after sleep onset. Then there is the customary function of texting or answering calls. Which wearable should you choose among the two is based on personal preference, but if you want more features, Galaxy Watch 3 is the one to go for.

Battery Life and charging

OnePlus has always been on top of its game when it comes to battery on its devices. The new smartwatch is no different, it has a 402mAh Li-Ion battery which is likely to last for almost two weeks on a single charge. Yes, that’s most in the fitness wearable territory, and this single feature is going to lure in many buyers. The battery of the watch can be fast charged with the Warp Charge feature, juicing up the wearable for all-day power in just 5 minutes and full charge in 20 minutes!

Galaxy Watch 3 is packed with a 340mAh Li-Ion battery, which lasts way lesser than the OnePlus Watch. In normal usage, it goes for around two days with the long workout and sleep tracking on at all times. The Galaxy Watch 3 should have provided better backup but it wasn’t to happen, and you’ll have to live with it. The OnePlus Watch thus bags the laurels for its excellent battery life, which is simply astounding for a smartwatch.

Price and availability

The reason we’re having this comparison is that the OnePlus Watch is right around the corner. It is going to be available for purchase starting April 14. The price of the smartwatch is quite exciting at just $159, making it the least priced smartwatch by a major brand. OnePlus Watch is also likely to arrive in premium Cobalt model but there is no price for it yet.

Compare this to the Galaxy Watch 3 – 41mm dial and the LTE model now retail for $190; the 45mm LTE variant however shoots up to $220 a piece. Initially, the LTE model was priced starting at $450. If you don’t mind the cost, Galaxy Watch 3 is a safe bet, whereas OnePlus is an overall package for a price that’s irresistible.