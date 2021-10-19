OnePlus Watch Harry Potter limited edition will really need some magic

Nostalgia is a very strong emotion and one that can be capitalized on almost too easily. That has been proven by many successful crowdfunded campaigns, as well as hot-selling items like retro consoles in miniature forms. OnePlus is now tapping on that same feeling to sell a new limited edition of its OnePlus Watch. And if this throwback to the earliest days of Harry Potter is any indication, it will really need some of that wizarding magic to sell well.

The OnePlus Watch isn’t exactly a terrible smartwatch, but it failed to live up to the OnePlus name at launch. To be fair, the company has pushed many updates to address the biggest gripes, but some still find it falls short of its peers, especially those that actually run Wear OS. OnePlus obviously hasn’t given up on its first and so far only smartwatch, and, following a Cyberpunk 2077 edition, the company is invoking childhood memories and fantasies this time around.

The OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition is pretty much what the name says, a specially-themed version of the company’s smartwatch. The copper-colored body sets it apart from the rest of the OnePlus Watch models, and the red-brown vegan leather strap has the Hogwarts insignia inscribed on it. The strap’s clasp has the trademarked Harry Potter branding, while one of the smartwatch’s buttons has the iconic lightning scar logo.

The box that the limited edition OnePlus Watch comes in is also done tastefully, splitting apart from the middle and sliding open like the Diagon Alley scene that fans will most likely remember fondly. On the software side, the watch comes with four watch faces for each of the Great Houses, one for the Hogwarts coat of arms, and another for the castle itself. There are also charging and boot-up animations, though the latter is too short and happens too rarely to really be appreciated.

Other than those, this is pretty much the same OnePlus Watch that’s been in the market for some months now. The good news is that all that Harry Potter fan service won’t cost too much on top of the smartwatch’s regular price. The bad news is that this OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition might also be limited to India, where it will sell for 16,999 INR (roughly $230) starting October 21st.