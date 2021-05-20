OnePlus Watch Harry Potter leak is something we never saw coming

Every so often, OnePlus makes partnerships with brands and franchise holders in order to advertise both its devices as well as another company’s products. So far, those partnerships have been limited to phones, mostly because those are its main products anyway. The arrival of the OnePlus Watch, however, also comes the opportunity for new ties and the company may have pulled enough strings to pull of a OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition.

To be clear, this is one of those leaks where details are so thin it almost sounds plucked out of thin air. It’s not that a Harry Potter-themed doesn’t make sense, just that this combination might not exactly make that much sense at the moment.

GizmoChina at least reveals the watch faces that would be available under this limited edition collection. There are, of course, your four great houses of Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw, and Hufflepuff. There is also one for the Hogwarts seal and another watch face for the Hogwarts Castle’s silhouette.

Whether there will be six OnePlus Watch designs available isn’t yet known but there will most likely be only four to choose from for the four house colors. OnePlus already pulled off a special color for a Cobalt Limited Edition and there is a chance it will do so likewise, at least for the straps.

What makes this alleged OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition idea rather dubious is that the OnePlus Watch itself isn’t earning raving reviews. Initial impressions were negative or mediocre at best but software updates are addressing some of those, slowly but surely. It’s almost too big of a gamble for Warner Bros., JK Rowling, and Harry Potter franchise owners to associate the name with an unproven product, even from a proven manufacturer.