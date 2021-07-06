OnePlus Pad trademark hints a company’s new venture

OnePlus has come a long way since it launched its first-ever “Flagship Killer” in 2014. Although it initially focused on smartphones, it has diversified its product portfolio to include accessories, both wired and wireless, a smart TV, and, most recently, a smartwatch. All throughout those changes, the one mobile device category that OnePlus hasn’t touched is the standalone slate, something that might be changing soon if this recent trademark filing means anything.

To be honest, demand for a OnePlus tablet hasn’t exactly been that high. Sure, fans would have probably preferred if one was available in the market, but it seems that the OnePlus community is far more interested in more important things. Those happen to include better quality for the software running on OnePlus phones and the new OnePlus Watch.

Nonetheless, a OnePlus tablet is really only a matter of time. With the practical merger with cousin OPPO, it was inevitable that OnePlus would eventually enter that market. Now the company has filed a trademark in Europe for a certain “OnePlus Pad” that is a clear indicator of such a device.

Naturally, the trademark says nothing about the device itself, and OnePlus itself is described to cover a wide range of products. Those include devices that the company doesn’t have yet, including notebooks, laptops, and tablets.

The filing makes OnePlus’s intentions known, and it might not be too difficult to guess what a OnePlus Pad tablet would be like. The company has been quite predictable when it comes to its selection of high-end components for its smartphones, and it will most likely be the same for its first-ever tablet. Now that the cat is out of the bag, it won’t be surprising to see sleuths scour the Internet for more clues about this OnePlus tablet in the weeks ahead.