OnePlus Nord specs and design revealed by company CEO

OnePlus definitely does things differently from other phone manufacturers, especially when it comes to consumer relations and marketing. It has long stopped trying to block leaks and insider tips which have become nearly impossible to do anyway in recent years. Instead, it tries to get ahead of those unofficial sources by teasing its own devices, something leaving nothing else to guess. That’s exactly what it’s doing again when its own CEO disclosed some details of the OnePlus Nord N200 5G, just days before it debuts the OnePlus Nord CE 5G.

Things have admittedly become a bit confusing ever since OnePlus launched its new Nord series. The original OnePlus Nord was clearly a mid-range phone but lines get muddled when the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and OnePlus Nord N100 came along. It’s going to get even more confusing with the OnePlus Nord N200 5G despite CEO Carl Pei insisting otherwise.

The OnePlus Nord N200 5G is being positioned as an upgrade to the OnePlus Nord N100, of course, but also somewhat rivals the OnePlus Nord N10 5G. It does so by adding 5G to the previously 4G-only entry-level phone and then upgrading its screen to a 6.49-inch 90Hz screen to 1080p resolutions. That sounds nearly identical to the OnePlus Nord N10 5G but with one key difference.

OnePlus is aiming for a price tag that will go under $250 in the US, putting the OnePlus Nord N200 5G below the OnePlus Nord N10 5G in price. The company is clearly aiming to dish it out in the low-cost 5G phone market where Samsung’s Galaxy A series and some Moto G phones are leading. There will, however, be a successor to the OnePlus Nord N10 5G as well but Pei is still coy about that.

The company’s chief exec also gave PCMAG a sneak peek of the OnePlus Nord N200 5G’s design, with a bump that houses three cameras in a design reminiscent of its more expensive flagships. That said, OnePlus isn’t teasing any date just yet since it wants to shine the spotlight first on the OnePlus Nord CE 5G that will be launching this week in India and Europe.