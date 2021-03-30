OnePlus Nord SE reportedly scrapped

The price tag on the otherwise juicy Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra may have had some people balk, at least those who were used to seeing lower prices from the OEM, and wishing for better days. Of course, Xiaomi isn’t the only game in town and some have already sworn loyalty to OnePlus’ affordable options, especially after the new Nord series debuted last year. The company is still expected to expand that new affordable line this year but new rumors claim that at least one of those won’t be happening anymore.

Just before 2020 ended, there were rumors of a OnePlus Nord SE circulating around the Internet. While not exactly a true successor to the first and successful OnePlus Nord, the “Special Edition” is expected to have a few differences over its OG sibling. One would have been an upgraded 65W fast charging and another expected mark was a collaboration with artist Joshua Vides.

Perhaps it’s because of that “same but different” character that OnePlus decided it wasn’t worth pushing through with that plan. According to Max Jambor, one of the sources of the earlier OnePlus Nord SE information, the phone will not be happening at all, at least not in this rumored form. No reason was given for this abrupt cancellation but one can only imagine it probably wouldn’t have been successful in today’s market anyway.

Jambor does note that OnePlus may still launch a “OnePlus Nord SE” in the future, reserving the name for a completely different device. Regardless, this Vides collaboration won’t be that Special Edition nor will it be based on the first OnePlus Nord at this point.

Then again, OnePlus is already busy with other Nord phones reportedly in the pipeline. There’s the OnePlus Nord 2, for one, that could debut within the next few months. There’s even a OnePlus Nord N10 2 or whatever its name will be that will continue the cheaper 5G line later this year.