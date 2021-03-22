OnePlus Nord N10 successor might have very few changes

The OnePlus 9 hasn’t even been announced yet, something that is expected to happen in just a few days, but the rumor mill is already turning with news about the company’s next mid-range phones. Not just the OnePlus Nord 2, mind, but even the OnePlus Nord N10 2 or whatever the next-gen phone will be called. There isn’t much yet known about the latter, though, but if these fresh unofficial renders are anything to go by, that Nord N10 successor isn’t going to amaze the crowd as much as the first one did.

Looks can be deceiving, of course, but first impressions also do last. Unless you take into consideration the fine details of what has indeed changed, it might be too easy to pass off these renders as having no change at all. At least in terms of overall appearance and even dimensions, these OnePlus Nord N10 2, for lack of a better name, from @OnLeaks look eerily and disappointingly familiar.

Things that have remained the same include the glossy plastic back and the flat 6.49-inch screen with a corner punch-hole camera. The thick chin is also the same, unfortunately. The one good thing that hasn’t changed is that there’s still a headphone jack as well.

There are, of course, noticeable changes too, the biggest being the absence of the fingerprint sensor on the back. That has been relocated not under the screen but under the power button off to the side. The camera bump, while retaining the same design, also loses one sensor.

Of course, there will be some improvements inside but it might be better not to expect too much, especially from this price tier. If the early leaks for the OnePlus Nord 2 are any indication, OnePlus might be opting for MediaTek processors for the Nord line in the long run.