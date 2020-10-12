OnePlus Nord N10 5G, N100 coming to the US this month

It’s hard to argue that, despite being a considerably smaller player, OnePlus has risen to the top ranks of Android phone brands, at least in popularity even if not in sales numbers. Its key value of price, however, has started to slip as features and costs go up. The company’s solution is the new Nord line of mid-range phones and it will finally bring not one but two such phones to the US market later this month, at least according to one reputable source.

When OnePlus said it was going back to launching affordable phones, it didn’t mean it was making its premium line more affordable just like in the OnePlus One days. There’s no turning back the clock but it did offer an alternative in the first OnePlus Nord. That phone, however, was only the first in a new line and it’s coming to the US in two different forms.

There’s the OnePlus Nord N10 5G an affordable phone whose price is made possible by the new 5G-capable Snapdragon 690. How affordable, you ask? rumors put it at under $400, which is plenty cheap for a 5G phone with a 6.5-inch FHD+ screen and 6GB of RAM.

If you’re on an even tighter budget, the rumored OnePlus Nord N100 might be a better deal but the Snapdragon 460 and 4GB of RAM could feel a bit suffocating for some mobile users. Then again, the rumored sub-$200 price pretty much pits it against entry-level Android phones, in which case it already sounds like a champ in comparison.

According to Steve Hemmerstoffer, more popular by his @OnLeaks handle, OnePlus will be announcing these two phones on October 26. That gives the OnePlus 8T enough time to enjoy the attention when it launches on October 14 before its mid-range siblings try to steal the spotlight.