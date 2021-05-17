OnePlus Nord N1 5G might actually have a different name

With the OnePlus 9 series, which was launched in March, now settled in the market, some people may have started fidgeting over the company’s next phone or phones. After all, OnePlus spun off a new series last year, one that’s designed to cater to mid-tier markets and lower. The distinction between the different OnePlus Nord phones can be a bit confusing, especially between the OnePlus Nord and OnePlus Nord 10, but it seems that the company isn’t shying away from adding to that confusion with the OnePlus Nord CE.

The OnePlus Nord was the first phone in the new “Nord” series designed for the mid-range market. What OnePlus launched afterward, however, was a lower-level OnePlus Nord N10 and an entry-level OnePlus Nord N100. And what will follow these three isn’t exactly what you might expect from a second-gen model.

Leaker Max Jambor once called the OnePlus Nord N10 5G’s success the OnePlus Nord N1 5G, which doesn’t exactly make sense as far numbering goes. Now, however, he is revising that leak and now believes that the phone will instead be called the OnePlus Nord CE 5G. That almost makes it sound like the successor to the OnePlus Nord itself but that isn’t the case.

Not much is actually known about what specs the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, formerly known as the OnePlus Nord N1 5G, will have but there won’t be many choices as far as mid-range 5G hardware goes. Since it’s less likely for OnePlus to jump on a Snapdragon 700 series that is the territory of the OG OnePlus Nord, it could instead embrace MediaTek’s Dimensity 5G chips which it was rumored to.

Unfortunately, not much else has been going around about the OnePlus Nord series, just as not much is happening in that space either. OnePlus fans have been rather disappointed with the attention that OnePlus is giving the Nord series, especially when it comes to software updates. It remains to be seen how long the OnePlus Nord series will be around given this situation and we’re still waiting for word on when this year’s models will finally arrive.