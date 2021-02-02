OnePlus Nord N1 5G could be the company’s next mid-range phone

One upon a time, OnePlus’ product line was predictable. In order to diversify its portfolio and cater to an underserved market, the company that tried to Never Settle opened up a new series of phones under its Nord brand. That’s when the naming gets a bit confusing with the OnePlus Nord, OnePlus Nord N10, and OnePlus Nord N100. And since that’s not confusing enough, it seems that the next one in the line is the OnePlus Nord N1 5G.

To be fair, the lines that delineate the first three OnePlus Nord phones are a bit clear, at least for now. The first OnePlus Nord, which was not made available in the US, occupied a higher mid-range tier that ran on a Snapdragon 765G. The OnePlus Nord N100 sat on the opposite end of the spectrum, being the brand’s entry-level option and the only one of the three without 5G capabilities.

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G is squarely in the middle, bearing Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 600 series with 5G capability. Now according to tipster Max Jambor, this is the model that will actually have a successor and it will be called, not the Nord N11 but the OnePlus Nord N1 5G. This arguably throws any theory about the OnePlus Nord naming scheme out the window.

Other than the name, however, nothing else about this new mid-range phone is known at this point. It will have 5G support, as indicated in the name. Presuming the OnePlus Nord without the “N” will still have a successor, this will most likely be delivered by the Snapdragon 690 or whatever new silicon Qualcomm launches later this year.

When that will happen is also still unknown, though the OnePlus Nord N10 was launched back in October last year. In the meantime, however, OnePlus has yet to launch the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro along with a rumored “lite” OnePlus 9E model in a few months.