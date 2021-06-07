OnePlus Nord CE 5G teasers and leaks spill all the beans

OnePlus already confirmed the existence of its next mid-range phone, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G. Since then, a lot of rumors and leaks have sprung up but, in typical OnePlus fashion, it isn’t letting others drive the narrative. Instead, it is doing its own bit of teasing of the features that its fans can expect and, to be fair, it definitely bodes well, despite some of the things that the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be leaving cutting out.

With a name like “Core Edition”, OnePlus already let it be known that the Nord CE 5G will offer “distilled essentials”. What that means in practice is still unknown but some have already leaked the use of an older Snapdragon 750G, which isn’t confirmed yet. What is more or less confirmed, however, is the single front-facing camera down from the OnePlus Nord’s two.

That confirmation comes from OnePlus itself while teasing the phone’s 64MP camera. The short clip, along with other official teasers, also confirms the phone’s design. Contrary to rumors, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will still have the same camera design as its predecessor, though the LED flash may have been moved down just a bit.

You definitely weren’t expecting 64 million pixels Learn more – https://t.co/UMDC0LqdHk pic.twitter.com/TdkdrTeueN — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) June 4, 2021

OnePlus also confirms one very important good news for Nord hopefuls. Despite boasted to be thinner, the phone still has room for a 3.5mm headphone jack, a feature that was missing from the original OnePlus Nord. This will definitely be welcome in target markets where wired earphones are still the norm.

The #OnePlusNordCE5G is cut in size. But still jacked Get notified – https://t.co/UMDC0LqdHk pic.twitter.com/thiX0QWSen — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) June 2, 2021

Pricebaba provides the revised render pictured above that looks eerily similar to the first OnePlus Nord in most ways. Other leaks also hint at a 90Hz 6.43-inch screen, also similar to the OG Nord, and other features that make it seem few things have changed. We will get the final details in a few days on June 10 so it won’t be a long wait for those interested in what the next-gen OnePlus Nord will bring to the already congested mid-range phone market.