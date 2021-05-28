OnePlus Nord CE 5G and Nord 200 5G confirmed with few details

Rather than return to making premium flagships that are nearly half the price of the competition, the OnePlus Nord was actually a new series that indeed focused on more affordable devices for the mid-tier market. Despite the models not being equally available across all markets, OnePlus boasted that the first OnePlus Nord was actually its fastest-selling product in Europe and India on opening day. That has naturally encouraged it to follow it up with a new model and, to finally and the guessing game, it is officially revealing that its name will be the OnePlus Nord CE 5G.

That “CE” there means “Core Edition” according to OnePlus and it’s pretty much the company’s version of Samsung’s “Fan Edition”. It is distilled down to the essential experience, or so says OnePlus, with some extra features added on top. In other words, it sounds more like a slight downgrade to the OG OnePlus Nord with some more modern features.

Not much has actually been leaked about the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, previously believed to be called the OnePlus Nord 2. The one rumor that seems to be persistent is the switch to a MediaTek Dimensity 5G chip. If it does end up being the Dimensity 1200, it could be a step up from the Snapdragon 765G of its predecessor.

OnePlus also confirmed that a successor to the OnePlus Nord N100 is also coming, this time called the OnePlus Nord N200 5G. The addition of that “5G” in its name is an important one as the previous model lacked that feature. Again, this might be due to the switch to more affordable MediaTek Dimensity processors.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is being made available in Europe and India only and will be formally announced on June 10. The OnePlus Nord N200 5G, on the other hand, is for the US and Canada and still doesn’t have a launch date attached to it.